Lansing — House Speaker Lee Chatfield and three other GOP state lawmakers could be witnesses in the upcoming trial of indicted Republican Rep. Larry Inman, according to a court filing this week.

In May, federal authorities charged Inman, R-Williamsburg, with bribery, extortion and lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation after he allegedly used a vote on the state's prevailing wage law to solicit campaign contributions from labor groups. Inman has denied the charges. His trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 3.

Inman's defense team filed a list of potential trial witnesses on Monday. Among 20 named individuals were Chatfield, R-Levering; Rep. Joe Bellino, R-Monroe; Rep. Gary Howell, R-North Branch, and Rep. Steve Marino, R-Harrison Township. The list included Dan Pero, who served as chief of staff of former Speaker Tom Leonard, R-DeWitt.

Christopher Cooke, Inman's attorney, declined to comment on why he listed the four lawmakers but said it was simply a possibility that they could be used as witnesses.

"We need to make sure we can select a fair and impartial panel," Cooke said of the upcoming jury trial in an email. "We hope to do so, and we hope to be able to fully and fairly present our defense."

Gideon D'Assandro, a spokesman for the House Republicans, declined to comment on the witness list.

Inman has said he changed his stance on repealing the prevailing wage at the last minute in 2018, freeing up Bellino to vote no while still ensuring a majority supported the bill's passage. Howell and Marino both voted against repealing the prevailing wage, but the House approved the repeal.

Inman's final pre-trial conference took place Tuesday. He has continued to serve in the Michigan House since the charges against him were filed although Chatfield has called on him to resign.

The charges stemmed from a 2018 vote on whether to repeal the state's prevailing wage, which set wage standards for certain public construction projects. Lobbyists on both sides of the debate considered Inman a swing vote in the House.

Inman allegedly sent a representative for one building trades union a text message suggesting $5,000 in campaign contributions would not be enough for lawmakers to risk losing committee assignments if they voted against the repeal legislation supported by Republican leadership.

On Wednesday, Judge Robert J. Jonker agreed with prosecutors on a series of motions about what evidence could be presented at trial. The judge excluded expert testimony on Inman's "diminished capacity" but agreed to include a set of text messages between Inman and a representative of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, according to a court record.

The text messages are in addition to messages Inman sent a representative of the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights, asking, "Where are the rest of the trades on checks?"

"The text messages between Inman and the IBEW complete the story for the jury by making clear that Inman not only attempted to receive more contributions from the MRCCM (Carpenters union), but also intended to leverage his vote to unlawfully obtain money from as many of the other trades as possible," prosecutors wrote in a previous filing.

Inman's defense team had said Inman may cite prescription pain medication addiction as a defense.

Inman has said he's innocent. In a Sunday filing, Inman's attorney argued that a "general request for legal campaign contributions to weather upcoming political battles" based on how a lawmaker has voted is not a violation of the law.

