Lansing — Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey says he remains optimistic that lawmakers can resolve a Michigan budget stalemate and restore nearly $1 billion in vetoed funding but doesn't know when it will happen.

That was Shirkey's response Wednesday when asked whether nonprofit groups making budget plans for the 2020 calendar year should operate under the belief that their state funding will be restored.

"I believe we are ultimately going to find a way to resolve this," Shirkey, R-Clarklake, told reporters. "I just can’t tell you when."

Buy Photo Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, talks to reporters on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, amid a budget impasse inside the Capitol. (Photo: Craig Mauger / The Detroit News)

Shirkey made the comments after the Senate adjourned Wednesday, beginning what could be a two-week break until returning Dec. 3.

The GOP-controlled Senate and the House are both now on break, but they've scheduled tentative session days for Nov. 20. If a budget deal can be reached with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer before then, lawmakers could return.

But multiple lawmakers, including Shirkey, were wishing colleagues and reporters "Happy Thanksgiving" as they departed Wednesday.

The House last held votes last Thursday when an effort to resolve the budget stalemate stalled amid opposition from Shirkey and Senate Republicans.

Whitmer announced $947 million in vetoes to the Legislature's state budget at the end of September. She said the budget didn't do enough to fund communities, schools and roads. She hoped the vetoes would spur Republicans to return to the negotiating table. Whitmer's administration also used the State Administrative Board to make $625 million in transfers within individual departmental budgets.

The moves ignited a debate over the powers of the administrative board. Republican lawmakers have sought to change state law to limit the ability of the board to make transfers. They want limitations or added oversight in place before restoring money that was vetoed from the budget. Whitmer has said repeatedly she won't permanently limit the power of the governor's office.

In the meantime, sheriff's departments, rural hospitals and nonprofits that had their funding vetoed or had their funding transferred elsewhere have been in limbo.

Some sheriff's departments including Wayne County's have cut back on road patrols after Whitmer vetoed a $13 million initiative that funded them. A group of nonprofits that offered social services lost $8 million when Whitmer transferred money that was allocated for "multicultural integration funding."

