Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
UN expert: 100,000 kids in migration-related detention in U.S.
Associated Press
Published 2:20 p.m. ET Nov. 18, 2019 | Updated 2:27 p.m. ET Nov. 18, 2019
Geneva – An independent expert working with the U.N. human rights office estimates that over 100,000 children are being held in migration-related detention in the United States.
Human rights lawyer Manfred Nowak said Monday the U.S. is holding “far more” than are other countries for which he has reliable figures. About 60 out of every 100,000 children in the U.S. are deprived of liberty, versus about five on average in Western Europe.
Nowak said country-specific figures for the U.N. Global Study on Children Deprived of Liberty, a version of which was released in July, will be published Tuesday. Data came from government and advocacy group statistics.
The U.S. government didn’t respond to his team’s questionnaire. The U.S. is the only country not to have ratified the Convention on the Rights of the Child.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2019/11/18/un-expert-kids-migration-related-detention-us/40642733/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments