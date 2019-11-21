Lansing — Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey reportedly told a group of college Republicans that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic lawmakers are "on the bat s--t crazy spectrum."

Shirkey, R-Clarklake, made the comments at an event earlier this month hosted by the Hillsdale College Republicans, according to a report from the Hillsdale Collegian, the school's newspaper.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, speaks with reporters following the Senate session on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in Lansing, (Photo: David Eggert, AP)

The remarks, which were published Thursday, drew immediate backlash from Democrats.

Zack Pohl, Whitmer's communications director, said, "It seems clear that women in power make the Senate majority leader very uncomfortable."

Sen. Mallory McMorrow, D-Royal Oak, posted on social media that Shirkey's comments were "repulsive and flagrantly disrespectful."

"I've introduced 12 bills, none have even received a hearing," McMorrow added. "I've reached out to colleagues to ask them to collaborate on bipartisan ideas and have been rebuked. None of us are sitting around waiting for anything. We're trying to do our jobs."

Shirkey quickly apologized for the outburst.

"It was a flippant remark and a poor choice of words," spokeswoman Amber McCann said Thursday. "Sen. Shirkey regrets the characterization."

Shirkey's remarks at Hillsdale, a conservative liberal arts college, come as Whitmer and the GOP legislative leaders try to find a solution to a budget standoff that's left students, nonprofit groups, sheriff's departments and rural hospitals waiting on state funding.

Whitmer made nearly $1 billion in vetoes at the end of September to budget bills approved by the GOP-controlled Legislature. Her administration said the budget bills didn't do enough to fund roads, communities and schools and hoped the vetoes would draw Republican lawmakers back to the negotiating table.

Instead, the vetoes and another $625 million in administrative transfers within the Legislature's approved departmental budgets have set off a debate over the powers of the governor's office.

"My governor has the two Democratic caucuses fairly locked up," Shirkey also said, according the college newspaper's report. "They sit around and wait for her to call them and tell them to do this or do that."

The stalemate continues this week as Republican lawmakers remain on fall break and Whitmer is on an official trip to Israel.

