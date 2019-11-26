Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Washington – John Bolton’s attorney is suggesting that a court order directing former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify to Congress has no bearing on whether his client and another ex-national security official will appear.
Charles Cooper issued a statement Tuesday, a day after a federal judge ruled that McGahn must comply with a subpoena related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Cooper represents Bolton, the former national security adviser, and Bolton’s former deputy, Charles Kupperman.
Kupperman has sued, seeking a court order on whether he must comply with a congressional subpoena in the impeachment inquiry or White House instructions that he not appear.
Cooper said Kupperman would continue to pursue his lawsuit. His statement didn’t explicitly mention Bolton, but Cooper has previously said Bolton could be added to the case.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2019/11/26/lawyer-mcgahn-ruling-extend-bolton-deputy/40710765/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments