Polls Show Nearly Half Want Trump Removed (8:43 a.m.)

Two new polls registered little change among the nearly half of Americans who believe Trump should be impeached and removed from office since Congress held public hearings this month.

A CNN poll released Tuesday found that 50% support for impeaching Trump and removing him from office, with 43% opposed. That’s the same split as an earlier CNN poll conducted before the five days of public impeachment inquiry hearings kicked off on Nov. 13.

But, in potentially troublesome news for Trump, the poll showed the share of Republicans saying Trump has improperly used his office to gain political advantage has doubled.

The phone survey of 1,007 adults conducted between Nov. 21 and 24 has a margin of error of plus-or- minus 3.7 percentage points.

A Politico/Morning Consult poll had similar findings, with 48% of 1,988 voters surveyed between Nov. 22 and 24 saying they strongly or somewhat supported the impeachment probe, the exact same result as a poll done a week earlier.

That poll, which had a margin of error of plus-or-minus 2 points, had 43% saying they were strongly or somewhat opposed to the impeachment inquiry, compared to 45% a week earlier.

The two poll results undercut retweets from Trump early Wednesday asserting that impeachment is harming Democrats.

Witnesses Fiona Hill and David Holmes testified Thursday that Ukrainian officials understood that they would only get a White House meeting and security aid in exchange for investigations into Joe Biden’s family.

