Vice President Mike Pence will visit three West Michigan cities next week to rally voters ahead of President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

The Dec. 4 bus tour will make stops in Portage, Holland and Grand Rapids, according to a Wednesday statement from Trump’s 2020 campaign.

Vice President Mike Pence (Photo: Jacquelyn Martin, AP)

The former Indiana governor will visit with “faith and community leaders” earlier in the day before attending a “Keep America Great” event in Holland with former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The visit next Wednesday will be Pence’s third stop in Michigan this year, according to the Michigan Republican Party.

Pence is expected to speak about Trump’s time in office during a visit that signals “the path to victory in 2020 runs through Michigan,” Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman Laura Cox said in a statement.

“The Michigan Republican Party fights day in and day out to keep Michigan red in 2020, and secure four more prosperous years under the Trump administration.”

Pence’s last appearance on Mackinac Island in September created a stir when he arrived on the usually vehicle-free island with an eight-car motorcade to address Michigan Republicans at the Grand Hotel.

Huckabee Sanders also spoke on the island that weekend during the Michigan Republican Leadership Conference.

Pence was a frequent visitor to Michigan during Trump's successful 2016 campaign and has visited the state 11 times since taking office in 2017.

Last week, Pence visited the Marinette Marine shipyard in Wisconsin. He urged the crowd to pressure Democrats into passing Trump’s trade deal with Mexico and Canada, saying it will boost Wisconsin cheese and milk exports.

Associated Press contributed.

