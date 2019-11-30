New York – President Donald Trump may be no Honest Donald – but he’s outpolling Abe among Republicans.

A shocking 53% of Republicans said Trump is a better leader that Abraham Lincoln, according to an Economist/YouGov weekly tracking poll.

FILE - President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, arrive at a pre-Inaugural "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (Photo: Evan Vucci, AP)

Just 47% of GOP supporters thought the guy who won the Civil War and freed the slaves did a better job in the White House.

Among all Americans, 75% say Lincoln was a better president than Trump, including 94% of Democrats.

Trump, who even supporters admit has trouble telling the truth, is battling impeachment and other controversies. But he boasts overwhelming support of his right-wing base.

The same poll found that nearly 90% of GOP supporters approve of the job he’s doing as president.

Trump has in the past had the audacity to compare himself to Lincoln, claiming he was more popular than any Republican president, including the Great Emancipator.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2019/11/30/trump-better-president-lincoln-republicans-say/40733903/