Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
New York – A federal appeals court in New York has upheld the legality of congressional subpoenas seeking President Donald Trump’s banking records but said sensitive personal information should be protected.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday.
The decision came after The House Financial Services and Intelligence committees asked Deutsche Bank and Capital One to turn over records related to Trump’s business ventures as they investigate “foreign influence in the U.S. political process.”
Trump and three of his children challenged the subpoenas.
A judge had ruled that the subpoenas were legitimate.
The 2nd Circuit agreed though it said the lower court should implement a procedure protecting sensitive personal information. It also gave litigants a limited chance to object to disclosure of certain documents.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2019/12/03/nd-circuit-upholds-legality-congressional-tax-subpoenas/40748777/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments