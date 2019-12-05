Grand Rapids — House Speaker Lee Chatfield cast doubt Thursday on explanations state Rep. Larry Inman gave lobbyists about a vote that eventually spurred criminal charges against the Williamsburg Republican lawmaker.

Chatfield, R-Levering, testified in federal court that House GOP leadership didn't threaten to revoke Inman's committee assignments and that Rep. Joe Bellino, R-Monroe, was always considered a no vote on the proposed repeal of the state's prevailing wage law.

Inman texted a lobbyist before the vote that Chatfield "will pull assignments for next term on this vote" if he voted against the repeal. After the vote, Inman texted that he switched from a no to a yes on prevailing wage repeal to allow Bellino to vote against repeal and to "save" Bellino's seat in a Democratic-leaning district.

The prevailing wage law set pay standards for certain state-funded construction projects and had the backing of Democratic lawmakers and labor unions.

"Rep. Bellino was always in the no column," Chatfield testified Thursday.

Prosecutors allege that Inman switched his position because he didn't receive campaign contributions from labor unions who opposed prevailing wage repeal. In May, authorities charged Inman, a third-term House member, with solicitation of a bribe, extortion and lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Inman has said he's innocent and wants to clear his name.

The charges stemmed from the 2018 vote to repeal prevailing wage law.

Prosecutors have alleged that Inman attempted to sell his vote on repeal to unions in exchange for campaign contributions. In court, prosecutors have been relying heavily on text messages Inman sent to lobbyists for the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights, which was working to get majority Republicans to join Democrats in opposition to repeal.

In one message to the union's political director, Inman referenced other Republicans: "We only have 12 people to block it. You said all 12 will get $30,000 each to help there (sic) campaigns ... I have heard most got $5,000, not $30,000."

He added, "I would suggest maxing out on all 12, or at least doubling what you have given them on Tuesday, asap, we never had this discussion."

Chatfield was speaker pro tem at the time of the prevailing wage vote and communicated with Inman on the day of the vote, June 6, 2018.

Chatfield said Thursday — the third day of Inman's trial in federal court in Grand Rapids — that Inman's text messages with union lobbyists broke a "commonly" understood rule that lawmakers not directly link fundraising to legislation.

"They should all be very aware," the House speaker said of the rule after referencing training sessions done for lawmakers on the subject.

Bellino and Dan Pero, who served as chief of staff for former Speaker Tom Leonard, R-DeWitt, also testified Thursday. Leonard was speaker at the time of the prevailing wage vote in 2018.

Inman's attorney, Chris Cooke, has focused many of his questions on Inman's mental state, noting that he had five surgeries over 28 months. Inman has said his use of prescription pain medication reduced his cognitive ability.

Bellino said Inman acted differently than other lawmakers and would stare out the window and not look at colleagues while speaking in closed-door caucus meetings.

"He tended to worship a dead aviator," Bellino added, referring to Inman's well-known hobby of studying pilot Amelia Earhart and collecting memorabilia related to her.

Inman had a reputation for being "wacky" and "goofy," said Pero, who also was a former chief of staff to former Republican Gov. John Engler.

But multiple witnesses have testified that Inman understood the decisions he was making. Pero described him as well versed on issues.

Inman, who didn't receive maximum contributions from the carpenters union, eventually voted in favor of repealing the state's prevailing wage. In a message to Chatfield released by prosecutors, Inman predicted Democrats would come after him over his vote.

"A storm is ensuing this November regardless, Larry," Chatfield responded in a text message. "Thank you for standing with the base and freedom."

The first two days of Inman's trial focused on testimony from lobbyists who alleged that Inman's text message tying the vote to campaign contributions were "inappropriate."

Chatfield has already called for Inman to resign over his actions and excluded him from Republican caucus discussions of legislation.

