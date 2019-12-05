Washington — Michigan House members reacted along party lines as two Republican lawmakers criticized Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Thursday decision to ask committee chairmen to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

But some Michigan House Democrats refrained from immediately endorsing Pelosi's action and waited to see how House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler and Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff frame the articles of impeachment involving Trump's handling of foreign aid to the Ukraine.

Republicans accused Pelosi and Democrats who control the U.S. House that has been conducting an impeachment inquiry since September of putting partisanship attend of fact-finding and ignoring important legislative issues. Democrats countered by framing the decision as an solemn choice they were duty-bound to make.

"Despite having no case, Speaker Pelosi is full steam ahead on trying to overturn the 2016 election," U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Tipton, tweeted shortly after Pelosi's Thursday morning announcement. "The American people see this impeachment process for what it is: A partisan charade with a preordained outcome."

U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Midland, added in a statement: "Democrats have wanted to impeach President Trump since he took office instead of working with him to help our country. Today, they continue to push for impeachment while putting the real concerns of hardworking Michigan residents on the backburner."

Among the outstanding issues that Moolenaar said Pelosi and other Democrats should be focusing on are Trump's proposed replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement involving Mexico and Canada as well as increased military funding.

"The delays and inaction on these key priorities create uncertainty for those serving our nation, and these vital issues deserve to be finished instead of House Democrats’ partisan push for impeachment,” he said.

Democrats countered that the months-long inquiry has made clear that Trump has committed impeachable offenses.

“This is a serious and solemn moment in our nation’s history," U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint, said in a statement. "Moving forward on impeachment against the President of the United States should always be a tool of last resort to defend our Constitution. Sadly, this is the moment we now find ourselves in."

Kildee added: “The facts presented to the American people are clear: The President of the United States, by his own admission, used his office to pressure a foreign government into investigating a political opponent."

The House voted among mostly party lines to start an impeachment inquiry. All seven Democrats approved the investigation along with independent Rep. Justin Amash of Cascade Township, a frequent Trump critic. The six Republican House members rejected the inquiry resolution.

But some Democrats still haven't made up their minds about impeachment even as Pelosi forges ahead. Democratic Reps. Elissa Slotkin of Holly and Haley Stevens of Rochester Hills, who won Republican districts in the 2018 election, haven't indicated how they might vote on impeachment but said the matter is serious.

“I came to Congress to fix health care and bring jobs to Michigan, not to investigate the president. But I can’t ignore the witnesses who ... have shed light on the very serious allegation that President Trump attempted to bribe the President of Ukraine by withholding critical military assistance for personal political gain," Stevens said in a Thursday statement.

"I encourage Michiganders to approach this process with an open mind, as I have, and to review the evidence for themselves.”

Slotkin said Thursday she is still reviewing inquiry reports and documents.

"I will do what I was trained to do as a CIA analyst — I’ll continue to review the findings of both the majority and minority House Intelligence Committee reports, carefully consider articles of impeachment once they are drafted, and make an objective decision based on the full body of evidence, in line with the oath I have taken throughout my career to protect our country and defend the Constitution,” she said.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, said she supported the impeachment inquiry but hasn't decided how she will vote on articles of impeachment.

“I remain deeply concerned about the division in this country that I fear could harm the roots of our democracy," Dingell said. "We are a divided country, but we can never be divided on the rule of law. From across my district I hear from both sides passionately. It is our responsibility as Members of Congress to protect the United States of America."

But she indicated that Congress could still work on important issues while dealing with questions about the looming articles of impeachment.

"I look forward to reading them and making a decision at that point," Dingell said. "Until then, Congress still has the responsibility to lower drug prices for Americans, to protect our water and our environment, to get a trade deal that's going to help the hardworking men and women — and we have a moral responsibility to protect our Constitution.”

