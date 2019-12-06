Grand Rapids — State Rep. Larry Inman took the stand in his bribery trial Friday, telling a jury that he "did nothing wrong."

"I am an innocent person," Inman testified. "I did not do these things."

Inman, R-Williamsburg, could be the final witness in his trial in federal court that began Tuesday morning. Prosecutors contend Inman attempted to sell his vote in 2018 on whether to repeal Michigan's prevailing wage law to unions in exchange for campaign contributions.

Buy Photo State Rep. Larry Inman talks to reporters in the Michigan House on Sept. 3, 2019. (Photo: Jonathan Oosting | The Detroit News)

Prosecutors have charged Inman with attempted extortion, solicitation of a bribe and lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Inman's mental state, his reliance on prescription drugs and June 2018 text messages he sent to union lobbyists tying $30,000 in campaign contributions to the prevailing wage vote have been at the center of the case.

On Friday, Inman's attorney, Chris Cooke, presented an orange Nike box of prescription drugs that Inman had been hoarding after a series of major surgeries. Inman testified that the box contained about 1,000 pills.

Authorities have alleged that Inman denied in an August 2018 interview ever sending text messages to union officials referencing $30,000.

Inman testified Friday that when he searched his phone — after the FBI visited his home in August 2018 — he "couldn't believe" the text messages he realized he had sent the political director for the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights, specifically mentioning $30,000.

Inman also said the $30,000 figure came from a November 2017 event at a Lansing steakhouse organized by the carpenters union. Inman said he "distinctly" remembers Lisa Canada, a lobbyist who worked for the carpenters, saying the union had $30,000 to help lawmakers who "help us."

Cooke finished questioning Inman at about 1 p.m. Prosecutors were about to begin their cross examination when the court went on a break.

Earlier on Friday, a federal judge rejected a motion from Cooke to take Inman's bribery case out of the hands of the jury and issue a not guilty verdict.

After prosecutors called their last witness in the case on Friday morning, Cooke argued that no reasonable jury could declare Inman, a Williamsburg Republican, guilty of attempted extortion, solicitation of a bribe and lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Cooke cited jurisdictional problems with the bribery charge, denied there was evidence Inman intentionally made material false statements to the FBI and said Inman took "no overt" steps to solicit a bribe.

"I don't think there's any evidence of the overt act that was a substantial step," Cooke told the judge.

Judge Robert Jonker disagreed and quickly shot down Cooke's motion

"I think the jury could reasonably return a verdict for either the defense or the government," Jonker told the attorneys.

