President Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign announced Sunday that it will host an event in Sterling Heights on Dec. 17.

Dubbed the "Keep America Great," the event will feature Lara Trump, campaign senior adviser and the president's daughter-in-law, and comes the day before Trump is scheduled to hold a “Merry Christmas Rally” on Dec. 18 in Battle Creek.

The event in Sterling Heights will begin at 7 p.m. at the Wyndham Garden Sterling Heights on Van Dyke Ave.

The "Merry Christmas Rally" will be Trump's first visit to Michigan since March, when he traveled to Grand Rapids, and comes about two weeks after Vice President Mike Pence's trip to the state.

Pence visited west Michigan on Dec. 4 to rally voters ahead of Trump's 2020 reelection campaign.

Trump won Michigan by 10,704 votes in 2016 — his closest margin of victory in any state over Democrat Hillary Clinton. The state remains a battleground, and many Democratic presidential hopefuls have campaigned here after Democrats won all statewide offices in the 2018 election.

