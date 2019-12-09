Grand Rapids — State Rep. Larry Inman's fate is now in the hands of a jury after closing arguments focused Monday on whether text messages should be enough to convict the third-term lawmaker for allegedly chasing a bribe.

The jury's deliberations began at about 1:30 p.m. Monday. At about 5 p.m., jurors left for the day. They'll reconvene at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. A verdict could come at any point after that.

Earlier Monday, Chris Cooke, Inman's attorney, argued that convicting people based solely on text messages risked falling down a "slippery slope."

"You have to hold the United States government to a higher burden of proof than just text messages," Cooke told jurors.

Buy Photo Rep. Larry Inman, left, and his attorney, Chris Cooke, answer questions on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, after the second day of Inman's trial in Grand Rapids. (Photo: Craig Mauger / The Detroit News)

Cooke's client, Inman, a Republican from Williamsburg, is charged with attempted extortion, solicitation of a bribe and lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The charges stem from his 2018 vote to repeal the state's prevailing wage law, which set pay standards for state-funded construction projects. He faces up to 35 years in prison and $750,000 in fines.

Prosecutors allege Inman attempted to sell his vote on the matter to unions that opposed repeal in exchange for campaign contributions. Prosecutors' arguments have focused on two text messages Inman sent to lobbyists for the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights on June 3, 2018 — three days before vote — pushing for additional campaign contributions.

Christopher O'Connor, assistant U.S. attorney, posted the text messages on a large screen in the courtroom during portions of his closing argument Monday. He asked jurors to use "common sense" and said there was "nothing ambiguous or gibberish" about what Inman was communicating in the messages.

"What else could that convey?" O'Connor asked of the text messages.

Inman sent the text messages in question to Lisa Canada, political director for the carpenters union, and Jim Kirsch, a multi-client lobbyist working for the carpenters union on prevailing wage.

Rep. Larry Inman sent this text message to Lisa Canada, political director for the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights on June 3, 2018. (Photo: Screenshot)

In the message to Canada, Inman referenced other Republican lawmakers: "We only have 12 people to block it. You said all 12 will get $30,000 each to help there (sic) campaigns ... I have heard most got $5,000, not $30,000."

He added in the text, "People will not go down for $5,000, not that we don't appreciate it ... I would suggest maxing out on all 12, or at least doubling what you have given them on Tuesday, asap, we never had this discussion."

Inman's jury trial in federal court in Grand Rapids began Tuesday. It's featured testimony from two state lawmakers and Dan Pero, who served as chief of staff for former House Speaker Tom Leonard, R-DeWitt.

One of the lawmakers who testified was current House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering. O'Connor highlighted Chatfield's testimony in his closing argument, noting that Chatfield referenced three words that start with the letter "C" for deciding issues: constituents, conscience and caucus.

O'Connor said Inman's "three C's" on prevailing wage repeal were "cash," "campaign" and "contributions."

He said for the jury to find Inman not guilty, jurors would have "to believe everything he wants you to believe."

On the charge he lied to the FBI, Inman told an investigator on Aug. 1, 2018, that he didn't send text messages referencing $30,000, according to prosecutors. That's despite acknowledging the texts in a phone call with Canada on June 19, 2018. The FBI worked with Canada to record the June 19, 2018, call.

Inman testified in court that on Aug. 1, 2018, he didn't remember sending the messages. His defense has also focused on his heavy use of prescription pain medication, which Inman argues impacted his cognitive abilities.

On Monday, Cooke called Inman a "man of principle" and said the government had "failed miserably" in proving its case against Inman.

"I believe the evidence shows the nightmare for Larry Inman should end today," Cooke said.

cmauger@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2019/12/09/larry-inman-bribery-trial/2630474001/