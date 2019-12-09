Washington — House Democrats are poised to unveil two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump over his actions in the Ukraine matter, with an announcement expected early Tuesday.

Democratic leaders are expected to announce the formal charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress against the president, according to multiple people familiar with the discussions but unauthorized to discuss the proceedings and granted anonymity.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi convened the House chairmen leading the impeachment inquiry in her office late Monday after a daylong Judiciary Committee hearing where Democrats laid out the case against Trump, warning of the risk his actions toward Ukraine now pose to U.S. elections and national security.

Pelosi declined to discuss the articles or the coming announcement during an evening event, but when asked if she has enough votes to impeach the president, the Democratic leader said she is letting House lawmakers vote their conscience.

“On an issue like this, we don’t count the votes. People will just make their voices known on it,” Pelosi said at the Wall Street Journal CEO Council. "I haven’t counted votes, nor will I.”

The House chairmen involved in the impeachment inquiry left her office at the the Capitol as the articles are being prepared, with some saying an announcement would come in the morning.

“I think there's a lot of agreement,” Rep. Eliot Engel of New York, the Democratic chairman of the Foreign Affairs committee, told reporters. "You’ll hear about about some of it tomorrow.”

Rep. Jerrold Nadler of the Judiciary Committee and others have not disclosed how many articles of impeachment are being prepared, but Democrats had been expected to put forward at least two formal charges against the president.

What remained uncertain was whether Pelosi would reach beyond the Ukraine probe to former special counsel Robert Mueller's findings of Trump's actions in the report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. That now seems unlikely.

“A lot of us believe that what happened with Ukraine especially is not something we can just close our eyes to,” Engel said. “'This is not a happy day. I don’t get any glee at this. But I think we’re doing what we have to do. We’re doing what the Constitution mandates that we do.”

The decisions were being aired following an acrimonious, nearly 10-hour hearing at the Judiciary Committee. Democrats say Trump's push to have Ukraine investigate rival Joe Biden while withholding U.S. military aid ran counter to U.S. policy and benefited Russia as well as himself.

