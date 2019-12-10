Washington — President Donald Trump and U.S. House Democrats have reached an agreement on a replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement, clearing the way for a potential big political win for the president heading into a re-election year.

Announcing the agreement minutes after announcing articles of impeachment against Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said of the agreement on the new trade pact: "It's a victory for America's workers. It's one that we take great pride in advancing.

"This a day we've all been working to and working for, on the path to yes," Pelosi told reporters during a news conference in Washington.

"We were in range for awhile, but until we could cross a certain threshold of enforcement, for our workers' rights, for environment and for the prescription drug issue, as you know, those were three of the issues that we put out there," she continued. "There's no question of course that this trade agreement is much better than NAFTA, but in terms of our work here, it is infinitely better than what was initially proposed by the administration."

Trump praised the agreement, even as he railed against Democrats decision to move forward with articles of impeachment against him.

"America’s great USMCA Trade Bill is looking good," Trump tweeted just before Pelosi's second press conference began. "It will be the best and most important trade deal ever made by the USA. Good for everybody -- Farmers, Manufacturers, Energy, Unions -- tremendous support. Importantly, we will finally end our Country’s worst Trade Deal, NAFTA!"

All the details of the trade deal, known as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement — or USMCA — were unclear Tuesday morning. It initially called for increasing from 62.5% to 75% the proportion of a car's parts that have to come from one of the three countries to qualify for duty-free treatment. It also requires that 40-45% of an auto's content be made by workers earning at least $16 per hour. Vehicles not meeting the requirements would be subject to a 2.5% duty.

“The USMCA allows the U.S. auto industry to remain globally competitive by ensuring vehicles and auto parts are able to move freely across country lines," said Matt Blunt, president of the American Automotive Policy Council, which represents the three Detroit automakers. He said the U.S. Trade Representative estimates that the USMCA will lead to a $23 billion increase in U.S. annual parts sales alone.

The agreement will have to signed by Mexico and Canada. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is expected to participate in a signing ceremony in Mexico that could occur as early as Tuesday afternoon. After the agreement is signed by all three nations, the text of the trade pact will have to be submitted to Congress for ratification by lawmakers. A vote in the Democratic-controlled U.S. House could occur as early as next week.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., who led Democrats in negotiations with Lighthizer, said in the press conference on Tuesday the changes to the initial draft of the USMCA that was submitted by the Trump administration in 2018 were focused mostly on provisions involving enforcement of provisions designed to protect American workers from problems caused by low wages in Mexico and environmental protections.

Neal said Democratic negotiators "strengthened the labor standards, strengthened environmental chapters, enhanced the verification mechanisms for environmental trade."

​He said Democratic negotiators also "secured important changes in USMCA to preserve Congress' ability to change U.S. law to address the crisis we are experiencing with respect to high prescription drug prices."

"Our constant emphasize was on enforceability, enforceability, enforceability," Neal said.

Trump has touted the agreement as a major victory for U.S. manufacturers, including carmakers. Labor leaders have raised questions about whether the new pact will include enough protections for American workers who are competing against Mexico counterparts who paid far less than U.S. laws would ever allow.

"This isn’t about winners or losers, it’s about doing what is right for American workers," U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, said in a statement. "We have a moral responsibility to help our workers. If this new deal levels the playing field, creates jobs, raises wages, brings manufacturing back to this country, and fosters innovation and technology – it will earn my vote."

U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Rochester Hills, said of the deal: “I have been pushing for a vote on USMCA by the end of the year because manufacturers in my district are looking for certainty, and that’s what this trade deal will bring along with jobs and economic growth.”

Republicans also hailed the bipartisan agreement, chiding Pelosi for holding up progress on the trade pact for more than a year.

"For the past year, I have consistently called on Speaker Pelosi to schedule a vote on the USMCA because it will strengthen our economy, create jobs, and provide new opportunities for families across Michigan," U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, said in a statement. "By modernizing and strengthening our trading partnership with Mexico and Canada it also puts the United States in a stronger position to complete trade negotiations with China."

Pelosi initially floated the possibility of passing the USMCA by Thanksgiving, but the prospects for quick passage appeared to have been dampened by the impeachment proceedings against Trump that are taking place in the U.S. House.

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka initially threw cold water on the idea of quick passage of the USMCA before the end of the year, but ended up endorsing it.

"For the first time, there truly will be enforceable labor standards — including a process that allows for the inspections of factories and facilities that are not living up to their obligations," the union leader said. "The USMCA also eliminates special carve-outs for corporations like the giveaway to Big Pharma in the administration’s initial proposal and loopholes designed to make it harder to prosecute labor violations."

Support for the trade agreement was far from unanimous across the labor movement, however.

"As we have made clear from the very beginning of this process, any acceptable deal must effectively address the continued outsourcing of hundreds of thousands of jobs to Mexico," Robert Martinez Jr., International President of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, said in a statement announcing his opposition to the revised USMCA agreement.

"Unfortunately, we are not aware of provisions in the newly negotiated agreement that effectively address this matter, especially when it comes to aerospace and other manufacturing sectors," Martinez continued. "We also remain troubled over other areas of the agreement that fall short of our repeated recommendations, such as those concerning stronger labor standards, enforcement and rules of origin."

The United Auto Workers union did not immediately comment on the announcement of the USMCA agreement.

