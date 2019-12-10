Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday rolled out her environmental policy for oceans, proposing to fast-track offshore renewable energy permits and produce all offshore wind with U.S. infrastructure.

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks during a town hall meeting at the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 hosted by Unite Here, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Photo: Yasmina Chavez, AP)

She said she would eliminate aesthetic impacts as a justification to block wind energy permits, calling climate change “too urgent to let the ultra-wealthy complain about wind turbines getting in the way of their ocean views.” Warren’s plan calls for long-term extensions of the Production Tax Credit and Investment Tax Credit for renewable energy.

The Democratic candidate, who’s polling in the top three of the presidential field, calls it a “Blue New Deal.” Her plan uses the resources of the federal government to limit activity that would negatively impact oceans and fisheries, while calling for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to simplify the process for fishermen to sell their seafood directly to American consumers.

Bloomberg Says Trump Is a Climate Change Denier (6:02 a.m.)

Michael Bloomberg called President Donald Trump a climate change denier and pledged, as president, to harness investment in climate change solutions.

Speaking at the COP25 global climate summit in Madrid on Tuesday, Bloomberg criticized Trump’s decision to abandon the Paris accord and said the next U.S. president must stop subsidizing fossil fuel-producing companies and instead invest in clean energy.

“I do want the world to know that Americans continue to work on climate change, even with a climate denier in the White House,” he said.

Bloomberg, who, like his rivals for the 2020 Democratic nomination, has said he’d rejoin the Paris pact as president, stressed the importance of promoting investment in green technology. “The capital is out there, we just need to unlock the capital,” he said.

Later Tuesday, Bloomberg and actor Harrison Ford will present a report analyzing progress made by cities, states and businesses in tackling climate change, a topic that’s the focus of Bloomberg’s campaign this week.

Bloomberg, the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, has committed $500 million to launch Beyond Carbon, a campaign aimed at closing the remaining coal-powered plants in the U.S. by 2030 and slowing the construction of new gas plants. – Charlie Devereux

