Lansing — Michigan took a major step Wednesday toward legalizing sports betting and online gambling, potentially joining a national push to allow and tax wagers on athletic events.

The Michigan Senate voted 35-3 in favor of bills to allow sports betting and online gaming through the state's casinos. The Michigan House has already approved both bills, but they will have to go back to the House to sign off on changes before landing on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk for her expected signature.

If Whitmer signs the bills into law, Michigan would join 17 other states that have legalized some form of sports betting, said Jill Dorson, who's been tracking the policy development for Sports Handle, a sports betting industry news site. The 17 states include two of Michigan's neighbors, Indiana and Illinois.

States have seen legalizing and taxing sports wagers as a way to bring in revenue, Dorson said.

Frank Fantini, CEO of Fantini Research and publisher of the Dover, Delaware-based Fantini’s Gaming Report, said lawmakers across the country have had a similar approach on the matter: "Everybody else is doing it. We should do it too."

The "momentum" behind legalizing sports betting had been aided by institutional sports organizations beginning to support it and the growing popularity of daily fantasy sports, Fantini said.

The three senators who voted against the sports betting and online gaming bills were Sens. Ed McBroom, R-Vulcan, Jim Runestad, R-White Lake, and Roger Victory, R-Hudsonville.

McBroom called the expansion of gaming a "huge step" to further the harm done by gambling.

"The business of gambling does everything it can to take the largest possible legal amount of money from every user it can.” he said.

Sen. Curtis Hertel, D-Meridian Township, countered that people are already gambling in Michigan.

"I am of the belief that providing a legal and safe and regulated option that actually brings in money for the state is a good thing," Hertel said.

The movement in favor of sports betting has played out in the 19 months since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a law that banned betting on sporting events in many states.

"They basically opened up the floodgates," Fantini said.

Under Michigan's bill, the state would be able to grant sports betting operating licenses to those who already have casino licenses or Native American tribes that offer gaming through their casinos.

Michigan's tax rate for sports betting would be 8.4% at the state's 23 tribal casinos and 11.75% at the three Detroit casinos, a figure that reflects the 3.25% tax imposed by the city.

The proposed tax rates for online gaming would be levied at tiers ranging from 20% to 28% based on revenue, with higher earners assessed higher rates. The high mark would increase to 31.25% for Detroit casinos because of the 3.25% city tax

Rep. Brandt Iden, R-Oshtemo Township, champion of the gaming bills in the Legislature, had originally proposed an 8% tax for online gaming. Iden said Whitmer asked for a 15% tax on sports betting and a 40% tax on internet gaming.

Whitmer spokeswoman Tiffany Brown called the legislation on Tuesday "a good, bipartisan solution" made possible by "working together on a complex issue."

An analysis of the sports betting bill from the Senate Fiscal Agency said it was unclear whether the bill would "generate new gaming activity or trade-off with existing activity."

But Hertel said the analysis didn't reflect the latest changes made to the legislation. Hertel projected the state would end up making between $10 million and $50 million per year.

Hertel said he hoped legalized sports betting would be up and running in Michigan by the college the basketball tournament in March.

The legislation is going to bring traffic to the state's casinos, said Jacob Miklojcik, president of Michigan Consultants, a Lansing-based firm that works on economic development matters including casinos.

"It's going to be popular," Miklojcik said.

In October, MGM Grand Detroit opened its Moneyline Sports Lounge, which for now is serving as a sports bar, complete with 60 televisions, a capacity of 280 and three sections of VIP seating. The lounge is located off the front entrance to the casino near the hotel lobby, and casino officials hope it will become a major attraction when the state legalizes sports betting.

Eventually, the sports betting and online gaming bills would allow for in-game, online proposition bets related to elements of sporting events outside just the events' outcomes.

The Michigan Senate also voted 35-3 in favor of another bill that sets up regulations for fantasy sports contests.

A day earlier, on Tuesday, the Senate approved another gaming bill that would alter the law that guides Detroit's three casinos. Among the changes, that bill would allow those with financial interests in the casinos to begin making political contributions at the state level in Michigan.

The ban on political contributions has been in place four about two decades since Michigan voters approved a ballot proposal to allow for casinos in Detroit. In response to that proposal, lawmakers enacted a ban on political contributions in 1997.

