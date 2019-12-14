President Donald Trump targeted U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, a Democrat from Dearborn, on Twitter Saturday night while also mentioning her late husband, Rep. John Dingell.

Trump's tweet came after Rep. Debbie Dingell made TV appearances on Fox News and MSNBC, her spokeswoman, Maggie Rousseau, said. On Fox News, Dingell said it was clear the White House had tried to "block key witnesses from testifying" as part of Democrats' impeachment inquiry.

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., speaks as Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., left, and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, second from right, listen at a news conference after the House voted to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act, Thursday on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP)

After those TV appearances, Trump tweeted at about 6:30 p.m., "The last time I spoke to Debbie Dingell was her call thanking me for granting top memorial and funeral service honors for her then just departed husband, long time Congressman John Dingell. Now I watch her ripping me as part of the Democrats Impeachment Hoax. Really pathetic!"

Dingell responded at about 7 p.m. with her own message on Twitter.

"I’ve always said I’ll work with President Trump when he wants to help hard-working men and women, but I’ll also work to hold this Administration accountable #ForThePeople. We can walk and chew gum at the same time," Dingell tweeted.

The exchange came just days before the U.S. House is expected to vote on two articles of impeachment against Trump. The articles accuse Trump of "abuse of power" and "obstruction of Congress." They allege that Trump used the powers of the presidency to solicit interference from Ukraine in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump is also scheduled to be in Michigan for a Christmas-themed rally in Battle Creek on Wednesday.

Dingell appeared on Fox News at about 2 p.m. Saturday. According to a video clip that Fox News posted online, Dingell said she hadn't made up her mind on whether to support impeachment but she added that she was "deeply disturbed" by the situation.

The United States can't have a president that's using national security for his own "political gain," Dingell said during the appearance.

"This vote's hard for me," she added. "My stomach's upside down."

Dingell was one of multiple U.S. House members from Michigan who didn't provide a definitive answer when The Detroit News asked how they will vote on the articles of impeachment.

Two other Democrats from Michigan — U.S. Reps. Haley Stevens, D-Rochester Hills, and Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly — have also not said definitively how they will vote. Both Stevens and Slotkin won districts that had been held by Republicans in 2018.

Republicans, including Michigan GOP Chairwoman Laura Cox, have accused Democrats of being focused on politics during the impeachment inquiry and trying to "undo the 2016 election."

Debbie Dingell's husband, John Dingell, died on Feb. 7, 2019. He was the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history.

