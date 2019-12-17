Michigan Democratic U.S. Reps. Haley Stevens and Debbie Dingell will vote to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday, joining five other Michigan House Democrats and Independent Congressman Justin Amash.

Michigan’s six House Republicans are set to vote no on the two articles of impeachment — "abuse of power" and "obstruction of Congress."

U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Rochester Hills, speaks at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Photo: Melissa Nann Burke)

Stevens and Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Holly, who last year flipped the Republican-leaning 11th and 8th Congressional Districts respectively, had supported the impeachment inquiry, but had not yet said until this week how they would vote.

Slotkin announced Monday her decision to support impeachment.

“The facts are clear that President Trump abused the powers of his high office and deliberately obstructed the congressional investigation into this abuse,” said Stevens, D-Rochester Hills. “I love our country and I am truly heartbroken that the president’s actions have led to this.”

Buy Photo Rep. Debbie Dingell. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Congress has a “moral responsibility” to protect national security, democracy and the Constitution through the impeachment process, said Dingell, who was criticized by Trump on social media over the weekend, said

“We are a divided nation, but we can never be divided on the rule of law,” said Dingell, D-Dearborn. “President Trump and his Administration took actions that threatened our national security, abused the power of the office, and undermined our elections.”

Dingell represents the Democratic-dominated 12th District that represents portions of Wayne and Washtenaw counties and isn't expected to have a serious Republican challenge in the 2020 elections.

The announcements came after Stevens on Wednesday morning "just walked faster and faster away down hall" as two television reporters tried to ask her if she had decided how she would vote, tweeted NBC News producer Alex Moe.

A super political action committee aligned with the House Republican leaders pounced on the tweet.

"Congresswoman Haley Stevens is running scared … literally… over having to defend her position on impeachment," Congressional Leadership Fund spokesman Calvin Moore said in a Wednesday statement. "... If Haley Stevens won’t answer to reporters … just wait until she has to answer to her constituents."

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2019/12/17/stevens-dingell-back-impeachment-all-michigan-dems-vote-yes/2677347001/