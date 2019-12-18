Washington – President Donald Trump woke up in the White House Wednesday morning and expressed utter disbelief that he will likely become just the third U.S. president to be impeached by the House of Representatives.

With the House taking up two articles of impeachment charging Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, Trump started his day as he often does: by airing his grievances on Twitter.

President Donald Trump woke up Wednesday morning and expressed utter disbelief that he will likely become just the third U.S. president to be impeached. (Photo: Evan Vucci, AP, File)

“Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing,” Trump tweeted. “Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!”

Trump has a relatively light schedule Wednesday, but has indicated he won’t be watching the six hours of impeachment debate on the House floor.

He did, however, retweet comments by GOP lawmakers and aides on his favorite morning show, “Fox & Friends,” as they rallied behind him and sought to reassure conservative voters that he remains in good spirits despite the dark mark of impeachment looming on his presidency.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, and Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, said they were among GOP lawmakers who huddled with Trump at the White House Tuesday evening to talk strategy about Wednesday’s hearing and the likely Senate trial that follow early next year.

“They just wanted to get at the President. They had no intention of having a proper investigation. They couldn’t find any crimes so they did a vague abuse of power and abuse of Congress, which every administration from the beginning has done.” @RepDougCollins@foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

“It’s sad. Here’s a gentleman who came to the White House and all they had was never to let him have an easy breath. All they wanted to do is impeach him. They started the day after he was elected, even the day after he was sworn in. But this President came to Washington and.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

....said, “I’m going to clean up Washington, I’m going to help people.” He gave big tax cuts, he’s made our military strong. They’re mad at him because he actually did what he said he was going to do. History will record we’re experiencing some of the best times we’ve ever..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

....had, while the Democrats are just looking out for elections. This President should just continue to fight like he’s always fought, for himself & for this Country. Continue to put forth policies like prescription drugs & trade policies. That’s what makes this President stand.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

....out, and he’s been amazing at it. The Democrsts have no message, they have no hope for 2020.” @RepDougCollins@foxandfriends Thank you Doug! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

But McCarthy insisted that Trump remained focused on moving his agenda even as his legacy will forever be marred by impeachment.

“Anybody else this would be traumatic for them,” said McCarthy, who noted that Trump in recent days has hosted White House holiday parties and will head to the 2020 battleground state of Michigan Wednesday evening for a campaign rally. “I’ve never seen a man so strong…He is focused on what the American people need.”

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told “”Fox & Friends” Trump will have plenty to say about the impeachment vote at his evening campaign rally in Battle Creek.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2019/12/18/house-convenes-impeachment-trump-declares-disbelief/40848085/