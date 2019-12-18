Donald Trump, the nation’s 45th president, is on track Wednesday to become only the third commander in chief to be impeached.

As the House takes up the vote on articles of impeachment, President Donald Trump's campaign is trying to rally key areas of Michigan.

Vice President Mike Pence is holding a Wednesday campaign event with workers in Saginaw County, which Trump narrowly won in 2016.

Also on Wednesday, U.S. Attorney General William Barr is in Detroit for a non-campaign event to announce a plan to reduce violent crime.

The day ends with Trump and Pence's 7 p.m. rally in Battle Creek in Calhoun County, a county that went for Democrat Barack Obama in 2012 but for Trump by a double-digit margin three years ago. The president's daughter-in-law Lara Trump stumped Tuesday night in Macomb County, where the New York Republican handily beat Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Mitchell: "You simply don't like him"

Rep. Paul Mitchell, R-Dryden, who is planning to retire from Congress in 2020, was the first Michigan lawmakers to speak on the U.S. House floor during the six-hour debate window that opened around noon.

Mitchell warned lawmakers that “impeachment was intended to be safety valve, rarely used, only when a president acts in such a blatant and immoral manner as to threaten the very basis of our republic.” He accused Democrats who are leading the effort to impeach Trump of “weaponizing impeachment, making it another election tool."

Mitchell said he will be voting no on the article of impeachment against Trump.

“As we cast votes on these articles, the future tone of this House and politics in this nation must be considered,” he said. “The issue is not whether we agree with or like the president’s rhetoric, political tactics, use of Twitter, policy choices or his political rallies. One of our founders, Alexander Hamilton, warned of the risks of impeachment becoming a solely partisan act in the Federalist paper. This impeachment inquiry and these articles clearly do not heed that warning.”

“I’ve carefully examined the evidence presented throughout the report, and contrary to some, considered our history, our founding documents and our future,” he said. “It is clear President Trump’s actions as described in these articles do not constitute treason, bribery or high crimes and misdemeanors. You simply don’t like him. I’ll be voting no on these articles, and will hope some day we return to serving the needs of the American people.”

Pence promises gains for workers

About 200 Trump supporters gathered at a Saginaw Township conference center during Vice President Mike Pence’s first stop on his mid-Michigan bus tour. Several in the crowd carried signs saying “Keep America Working.”

After an intro from Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman Laura Cox, Pence took the stage Wednesday morning. Pence notes he’s visited Michigan on a “blustery day” and “a day when there’s a lot of bluster in Washington.”

Pence touts employment numbers, tax breaks, a new North American Trade deal and the announcement of 3,000 jobs at Ford Motor Co. yesterday.

“The best is yet to come for American workers under President Trump,” Pence said.

Pence said after House votes on “sham impeachment” today they’ll move on to the proposed trade deal. Today, “the only bipartisan vote will be a vote against the articles of impeachment,” Pence said.

“Michigan said yes to President Donald Trump in 2016 and he and I both know Michigan will say yes to President Donald Trump in 2020,” Pence said.

James: Impeachment is about ‘revenge,’ says it’s a ‘sad day’

Lansing – John James, a Republican challenging Democratic Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan, said Wednesday he opposes the pending impeachment of President Donald Trump.

“While this is not a question that I will face in the Senate, I will tell you, this impeachment is not about the rule of law, it is about revenge,” James said in a written statement in response to an inquiry from The Associated Press. “In the Senate, I would demand Congress stop working against each other and start working for the people on issues like trade, health care and immigration. This is a sad day in American history.”

Senate, where the GOP has the majority, is expected to acquit Trump in a trial next year after the Democratic-led House votes later Wednesday.

Peters, a freshman up for re-election in a crucial 2020 battleground, has not said how he will vote on removing Trump from office. He has said the process should be “driven by the facts” and the facts so far are “very concerning.”

Trump will hold a rally in Battle Creek on Wednesday night. – Associated Press

Pence lands in Mid-Michigan

Vice President Mike Pence landed at the MBS International Airport in Freeland shortly after 11 a.m Wednesday, ahead of a couple yet-to-be-announced stops in mid-Michigan.

The former Indiana governor departed the plane in blustery 15-degree weather before stepping on to the campaign bus.

Pence is expected to end his brief tour beside President Donald Trump at his Battle Creek rally Wednesday night.

Dingell has her say

During an appearance on MSNBC Wednesday morning, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell gave her take on impeachment, calling it one of the "saddest days I can remember".

"I remember watching John on the Clinton one, and I didn’t understand how awful a vote this was. I’m not happy standing here today. But when we take this oath of office, it’s about defending our democracy. The tone of his rhetoric. The letter he sent to the speaker yesterday was so awful. And frankly, his tweets are just…you know, I have been very, very careful. I haven’t taken shots, I haven’t made my rhetoric ugly or bullying like many others have. When he Twittered at me on Saturday after a very measured interview on Saturday, I can’t tell you what it did to me. It’s unacceptable for this country that we are looking at the kind of rhetoric we are looking at as we discuss such an important subject."

Trump targeted Dingell, a Democrat from Dearborn, on Twitter Saturday night while also mentioning her late husband, Rep. John Dingell. During Wednesday's appearance, she spoke about the attack:

"I know it’s his MO, but when it’s the man you love, who earned his honors, you feel kicked in your stomach as it relates to me. But what I want to say, is the biggest problems I think we have, we’ve got a lot of problems in this country. But if you read the Mueller report, it talks about how Russia is trying to divide us as a country. The tone of the rhetoric, the bullying, the insults, the lack of civility is harming this country. And the president is front and center leading that tone of rhetoric. As we’re going into the holiday season, I can’t tell you how it disgusts me. We’ve got to come together as Americans. We are not Republicans or Democrats first, we are Americans. We’ve got to remember that, and I hope our president will remember that. And his job is to pull us together as a country, not to pull us apart."

