Two days after overseeing the impeachment of President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent him an invitation to give the annual State of the Union address to a joint meeting of Congress on Feb. 4.

The address may fall in the middle of Trump’s Senate trial for alleged high crimes and misdemeanors, or it may give Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell extra incentive to wrap up the proceedings.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (Photo: Susan Walsh, AP)

Pelosi, McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer are wrangling over the contours of the trial, its length and whether witnesses will be called.

The invitation reflects the political reality that the chances Trump will be removed from office by the Republican-controlled Senate, either by February or later, are remote.

“In their great wisdom, our founders crafted a Constitution based on a system of separation of powers: three co-equal branches acting as checks on each other,” Pelosi said in her letter to Trump Friday.

“In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in the chamber of the House of Representatives,” Pelosi wrote.

In a scathing letter to Pelosi on Tuesday, Trump said that “do-nothing” Democrats were committing an unconstitutional abuse of power in impeaching him.

“More due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem witch trials,” Trump wrote.

