Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a package of bills that legalizes sports betting and online gaming through Michigan's casinos.

Michigan joins 17 other states that have legalized some form of sports betting, said Jill Dorson, who's been tracking the policy development for Sports Handle, a sports betting industry news site.

Supporters have said they hope sports betting will be operational in Michigan by college basketball's annual tournament in March.

The Michigan Department of Treasury estimates the new laws will bring in $19 million in new revenue to the state, according to a press release from the governor's office on Friday. The added revenue will boost the state's School Aid Fund, which supports education, by $4.8 million, the release said.

"My top priority in signing this legislation was protecting and investing in the School Aid Fund because our students deserve leaders who put their education first," Whitmer said.

The bills, Whitmer added, "will put more dollars in Michigan classrooms and increase funding for firefighters battling cancer. This is a real bipartisan win for our state."

Critics have argued the bills are an expansion of gaming that furthers the harm done by gambling.

