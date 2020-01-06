U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Michigan Democrat who unseated an incumbent Republican in 2018, raised more than $1.27 million over the final three months of 2019, according to an announcement from her campaign Monday.

Slotkin, D-Holly, drew national attention when she explained her support for impeaching President Donald Trump at a town hall in Rochester on Dec. 16.

The fundraising total for the last three months of the year is the largest Slotkin's campaign reported for any quarter of 2019. It's also four times what the former representative for the 8th District, Mike Bishop, raised over the same period ahead of the 2018 election.

Buy Photo U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin speaks in December to constituents at the Oakland Center at Oakland University. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

"Democrats, independents and Republicans across our district are looking for leaders in Washington who will fight for the issues that have a direct impact on people’s lives, like bringing down the price of healthcare and prescription drugs," Slotkin said in a statement Monday morning. "I am proud to have their support.”

Slotkin defeated Bishop by about 4 percentage points in 2018. Trump won the district by nearly 7 percentage points in 2016. While Republicans hope to unseat Slotkin in 2020, her campaign will begin the year with more than $2.8 million in cash available to spend, according to its release.

Five Republicans have announced plans to challenge Slotkin in 2020: Mike Detmer, general sales manager at an auto dealership; Alan Hoover, a military veteran; Paul Junge, a former Lansing news anchor; Kristina Lyke, a lawyer; and Nikki Snyder, member of the State Board of Education.

National GOP groups, including the nonprofit American Action Network, have been spending money on TV ads to try to sway voters in the 8th District.

Citing Slotkin's support for impeachment, Laura Cox, chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party, said Slotkin had chosen to side "with the most extreme members of her party over the values of the 8th District."

"It's time she put the best interests of her constituents ahead of the radical liberal agenda of her out of state donors," Cox added.

The 8th District includes Ingham County, Livingston County and a portion of Oakland County.

Slotkin isn't the only Michigan Democrat seeking re-election who is on Republicans' radar. U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Rochester Hills, also won a seat that had been held by the GOP in 2018.

The Stevens campaign says it raised more than $550,000 over the final three months of 2019 in its push to hold onto the 11th District seat. The district includes portions of Oakland and Wayne counties.

U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Rochester Hills (Photo: Melissa Nann Burke)

"I am so grateful for the incredible outpouring of grassroots support we have received so far this year," Stevens said in a statement.

The races in the 8th and 11th districts were the two most expensive U.S. House contests in Michigan in 2018, according to the nonprofit Michigan Campaign Finance Network.

Full campaign finance disclosures showing where the campaigns' dollars came from won't be available until Jan. 31.

