Ads criticizing President Donald Trump’s actions in Iran as being politically motivated launched on major networks Thursday morning, largely targeting voters in Midwest swing states including Michigan.

The ad from Progressive Change Campaign Committee replays Trump’s comments from November 2011 when he criticized former President Barack Obama’s stance on Iran.

The segment will air on MSNBC, CNN and Fox in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pearl Harbor’s media market in Honolulu “to show the grave consequences for American lives if we go to war,” according to a statement from the committee.

"Our ad reminds viewers that Trump believes a war with Iran advances his own re-election — and that he's willing to corrupt our foreign policy in his own interest,” said Stephanie Taylor, co-founder of the group. “If Trump knows that voters are aware of his motives, his incentive to bring us into a disastrous war goes down."

Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The effort comes several days after Trump authorized a U.S. drone strike against Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. On Tuesday, Iran retaliated by firing rockets into two bases in Iraq housing American solders. The attack, which left no American casualties, prompted additional sanctions from Trump.

The Progressive Change Campaign Committee, which focuses on liberal advocacy and electoral work, ran the ads to ensure Trump's 2011 comments regarding Obama were "present in the national narrative around what's happened with Iran," said Maria Langholz, a spokeswoman for the group.

In the ad, Trump is filmed saying: “Our president will start a war with Iran... He's weak and ineffective. I believe that he will attack Iran sometime prior to the election because he thinks that's the only way he can get elected.”

The 30-second segment ends with screen text: “STOP TRUMP. War for political gain is corrupt NOT patriotic.”

The group would not say how much was spent on the ad blitz, but Langholz said the group planned "to run the ad as long as it is relevant and as grassroots fundraising allows."

The ad was run hours before Trump is scheduled to take the stage for a campaign in neighboring Toledo.

