Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti endorsed Joe Biden, giving the Democratic presidential candidate an influential supporter in the nation’s largest state.

“We need Joe Biden to bring our nation and world together during these most divided and dangerous times. I know that from day one, he will heal our nation, repair our relationships abroad and get things done and will be a true partner in solving the national homelessness crisis,” Garcetti said in a statement issued by the Biden campaign.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the Iowa Democratic Party's Liberty and Justice Celebration, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. (Photo: Nati Harnik, AP)

Garcetti will also serve as a national co-chairman of the Biden campaign.

Several candidates had courted Garcetti and had close ties to him. He and Senator Cory Booker were Rhodes Scholars at the same time. Garcetti has worked with former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg on various urban projects.

Senator Bernie Sanders has been leading in California polls, and Bloomberg has staked his candidacy on a strategy that includes winning California on Super Tuesday, March 3. Bloomberg is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.

Garcetti campaigned with Biden at a King Taco in May.

“Joe helped us raise the minimum wage. He came here to help us with climate change, with a summit we had with Chinese mayors. I mean, he’s been here regularly. He’s almost an honorary Californian,” Garcetti said at the event.

Garcetti had considered getting into the presidential race and spent time in 2017 and 2018 visiting the four early-voting states. He said he wouldn’t run so he could focus on his job as mayor.

Biden already has the endorsement of one of California’s senators, Dianne Feinstein. The state’s governor, Gavin Newsom, had endorsed California Senator Kamala Harris who dropped out of the presidential race late last year. Biden also secured the endorsement Thursday of Long Beach, California, Mayor Robert Garcia.

