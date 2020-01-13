Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Mueller probe witness pleads guilty on child sex charges
The Associated Press
Published 3:34 p.m. ET Jan. 13, 2020 | Updated 3:38 p.m. ET Jan. 13, 2020
Alexandria, Va. – A key witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation will serve at least 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of child sex trafficking and possessing child pornography.
Lebanese-American businessman George Nader, 60, entered a plea deal Monday in federal court in Alexandria.
Nader admitted transporting a 14-year-old boy from the Czech Republic to Washington, D.C., in 2000 to engage in sexual activity with him. He also admitted possessing child pornography depicting infants or toddlers.
Nader’s name shows up more than 100 times in Mueller’s report. It details Nader’s efforts to serve as liaison between a Russian banker with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and members of President Donald Trump’s transition team.
