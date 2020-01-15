Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg vowed Wednesday to ban all flavored e-cigarettes and move to reduce tobacco use and nicotine exposure.

The former New York mayor said the move was necessary to protect children who he says are targeted by tobacco companies with products designed to attract them.

“Today one in four high school students are addicted to vaping and it’s a brand new thing. It’s so bad,” he said on ABC’s “The View.”

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg listens to David Lee-Sue after his speech during his presidential campaign in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Photo: Lola Gomez, AP)

President Donald Trump made a similar pledge after a wave of respiratory illnesses and deaths linked to vaping, but later stepped back from the move, allowing menthol flavored e-cigarettes and any liquid flavorings that are not in a cartridge to remain on the market.

Bloomberg also reiterated that he will not release several women from confidentiality agreements who accused him in 1990s lawsuits of creating an uncomfortable workplace, saying that “most women in the company” would say it’s a good place to work.

Biden Blasts Trump’s China Trade Deal (11:48 a.m.)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP)

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden blasted the “phase one” trade deal with China that President Donald Trump is signing Wednesday as a loss for the U.S. that fails to make headway on the central issues of the trade dispute.

“China is the big winner of Trump’s phase-one’ trade deal with Beijing,” the former vice president said in a statement. “True to form, Trump is getting precious little in return for the significant pain and uncertainty he has imposed on our economy, farmers, and workers.”

The deal “won’t actually resolve the real issues at the heart of the dispute, including industrial subsidies, support for state-owned enterprises, cybertheft, and other predatory practices in trade and technology,” Biden said.

The U.S. has agreed to halve 15% duties on $120 billion of imports and delay others in return for Chinese promises to make structural reforms and purchase an additional $200 billion in American goods and services over the next two years. Punitive tariffs are expected to remain on almost two-thirds of U.S. imports from China – $360 billion in goods – until at least the November presidential election. The full text will be released on Wednesday. – Jennifer Epstein

