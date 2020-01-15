Lansing — State Sen. Peter Lucido told a female reporter that a group of high school boys could "have a lot of fun with you," a comment that spurred him Wednesday to issue an apology.

Allison Donahue, who works for the nonprofit publication Michigan Advance, said in a column that she tried to approach Lucido for an interview Tuesday inside the Capitol with a group of students from De La Salle High School in Warren.

Lucido, R-Shelby Township, asked if Donahue, 22, had heard of De La Salle, an "all boys' school," according to her reporting.

Buy Photo State Sen Peter Lucido, R-36th District, is sworn in. (Photo: Rod Sanford, Special to The Detroit News)

“You should hang around! You could have a lot of fun with these boys, or they could have a lot of fun with you," Lucido then added, according to the report.

Approached for comment Wednesday morning, Lucido declined to answer questions about the situation or to confirm he made the statements.

"You're looking mighty dapper today," Lucido then said to a male reporter who continued to ask him questions.

The first-term senator, who's been floated as a potential GOP gubernatorial candidate for 2022, later issued a formal statement.

“I apologize for the misunderstanding yesterday and for offending Allison Donahue," Lucido said.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, who leads the GOP caucus, said the reported comments from Lucido were unacceptable.

"I take this very seriously and intend to have a very intense and lengthy private conversation with the senator as soon as we are done with session this morning," Shirkey, R-Clarklake, told reporters.

Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, D-Flint, said Lucido's comments to the female Michigan Advance reporter were "inappropriate."

"They're inappropriate for any self-respecting man," Ananich said.

"Men don't talk like that," the Democratic senator continued.

I am unfortunately not surprised by this. I was 23 when I started working in politics in Lansing and the number of inappropriate comments or actions that I’ve personally experienced is hard to comprehend. This needs to stop. https://t.co/V2lN8ofX0b — Kara Cook (@kdaniellecook) January 15, 2020

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s environmental and energy policy adviser Kara Cook said she wasn’t surprised by the remark.

“I was 23 when I started working in politics in Lansing and the number of inappropriate comments or actions that I’ve personally experienced is hard to comprehend,” Cook tweeted. “This needs to stop.”

