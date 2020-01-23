Bernie Sanders and Jamie Dimon don’t seem like they’re going to agree anytime soon.

The Vermont senator lashed out at the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief on Twitter after Dimon criticized socialism in an op-ed published earlier this week in Time magazine. The interaction was reminiscent of a knock by Sanders in June after Dimon made similar comments.

Dimon said socialism would be a disaster for the country and said capitalism needs to be modified to better serve society. He repeated the points Wednesday in a CNBC interview in which he declined to talk about individual candidates. The Vermont lawmaker, a 2020 presidential contender who calls himself a socialist, shot back.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.,left, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief Jamie Dimon. (Photo: Andrew Harnik, left, Mark Lennihan, AP, File)

“That’s funny. Jamie Dimon seemed fine with corporate socialism when his bank got a $416 billion bailout from American taxpayers,” he wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

Dimon has previously said JPMorgan, which expanded during the crisis by acquiring collapsing rivals, didn’t need a bailout to survive. In 2012, he told the Senate his firm temporarily accepted money from a Treasury Department program because “we were asked to” so weaker rivals could tap it without being singled out.

Sanders jumped seven percentage points in a CNN poll released Wednesday and now is neck-and-neck with Joe Biden to lead the Democrats vying for the party’s presidential nomination. A new poll shows him as the top pick for New Hampshire voters after support for the senator nearly doubled over the past month. Sanders, who is from neighboring Vermont, jumped from fourth to first in the WBUR poll out Thursday.

