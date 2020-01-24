A new book on President Donald Trump includes some doozies about his behavior in office, but it’s an account of him calling military brass “a bunch of dopes and babies” that’s making a splash on the campaign trail.

Both former Vice President Joe Biden and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg have criticized Trump over a report in the forthcoming book “A Very Stable Genius.”

At a campaign stop in Claremont, New Hampshire, Biden expressed incredulity. “He referred to these incredible generals and flag officers – many of whom have left and publicly criticized him – referred to these flag officers we now learn as quote losers, dopes and babies’ to their face, in front of their folks,” he said.

Trump has denied the account, calling the authors of the book – Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker – “two stone cold losers” who are “demeaning and belittling a President who is getting great things done for our country.”

The account is also the subject of a recent TV ad from Bloomberg, which calls the military officials in the room as “war heroes” who had “risked their lives for our country.” Bloomberg is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.

Elizabeth Warren Friday brushed off concerns expressed in a viral clip of a so-called “angry dad” who argued that her student loan forgiveness plan rewards irresponsible behavior.

In a clip shared on an anonymous pro-Trump Twitter account Tuesday and amplified by conservative media, an unnamed man tells Warren that he gave up vacations and saved money for his daughter’s education so that she wouldn’t have debt. “We did the right thing and we get screwed,” he said of her plan.

Asked about the clip in an interview on “CBS This Morning,” Warren responded that younger Americans are getting “crushed” by student loan debt, which is roughly $1.5 trillion.

“Look, we build a future going forward by making it better,” she said. “By that same logic what would we have done? Not started Social Security because we didn’t start it last week for you or last month for you?”

