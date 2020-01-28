An indicted associate of Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani asked for a court’s permission to turn over more evidence from his New York criminal prosecution to congressional Democrats pursuing the president’s removal from office, but noted the move was opposed by federal prosecutors trying his case.

This undated image released by the House Judiciary Committee from documents provided by Lev Parnas to the committee in the impeachment probe against President Donald Trump, shows a photo of Lev Parnas, right, with Rudy Giuliani. (Photo: AP, File)

The request was the third such time the defendant, Lev Parnas, has sought judicial approval to provide evidence collected in his prosecution to the House impeachment team. The request was also opposed by Parnas’s co-defendants in the New York case, who said the material could jeopardize their attorney-client privilege.

The evidence Parnas wants to turn over was described as material produced by Apple Inc. From Parnas’s iCloud account in response to an Oct. 21 subpoena.

