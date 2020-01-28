Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Giuliani associate Lev Parnas asks to give more evidence to Congress
Christian Berthelsen, Bloomberg
Published 12:34 p.m. ET Jan. 28, 2020 | Updated 12:36 p.m. ET Jan. 28, 2020
An indicted associate of Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani asked for a court’s permission to turn over more evidence from his New York criminal prosecution to congressional Democrats pursuing the president’s removal from office, but noted the move was opposed by federal prosecutors trying his case.
The request was the third such time the defendant, Lev Parnas, has sought judicial approval to provide evidence collected in his prosecution to the House impeachment team. The request was also opposed by Parnas’s co-defendants in the New York case, who said the material could jeopardize their attorney-client privilege.
The evidence Parnas wants to turn over was described as material produced by Apple Inc. From Parnas’s iCloud account in response to an Oct. 21 subpoena.
