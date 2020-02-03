Senator Lamar Alexander will vote to acquit Donald Trump, even though he believes the president crossed a line by delaying U.S. aid to Ukraine as a way to “encourage” an investigation into a political rival – the issue at the heart of Trump’s impeachment trial.

“I’m going to vote to acquit. I’m very concerned about any action that we could take that would establish a perpetual impeachment,” the Tennessee Republican said on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” according to a transcript provided by the network.

“I think it was wrong. Inappropriate was the way I’d say – improper, crossing the line,” Alexander said of Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine. “And the only question left is who decides what to do about that.”

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, left, walks with Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., right, joined at rear by Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., leave the chamber after the Senate voted to not allow witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP)

“The people. The people, is my conclusion,” he said.

The Senate on Friday sent the months-long impeachment inquiry to its final stages. A vote to acquit the president is set for Wednesday, after Republicans defeated Democrats’ efforts to call new witnesses.

Senators will hear closing arguments Monday from lawyers for both sides, then will have two days for debate before voting at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

That pushes the end of the process beyond the Iowa caucuses on Monday, the first votes cast in the 2020 presidential nomination procedure, and also past Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday evening.

