U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, a Michigan Democrat who is up for re-election in 2020, announced Tuesday that he will vote to convict President Donald Trump after the impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate.

During a six-minute speech on the Senate floor, Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, said Trump had "betrayed the trust of the American public" by attempting to "extort" a foreign government to interfere in the presidential election.

Peters made his announcement a day before the GOP-controlled U.S. Senate is expected to vote to acquit Trump of two articles of impeachment that were approved by the Democratic-controlled U.S. House in December.

Michigan’s other senator, U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, is also expected to vote to convict Trump. It would take 67 senators to convict and remove Trump from office.

Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) (Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein, Getty Images)

"Tomorrow, by refusing to hold President Trump accountable for his abuses, Republicans in the Senate are offering him unbridled power," Peters said during his floor speech. Peters continued, "He will gleefully seize that power."

The U.S. House's impeachment articles accused Trump of "abuse of power" and "obstruction of Congress." They alleged that Trump used the powers of the presidency to solicit interference from Ukraine in the 2020 presidential election by seeking an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who sat on the board of the Ukrainian energy giant Burisma.

In a statement, Peters said he concluded that "the President violated his oath of office and betrayed the public trust by putting his own personal and political interests before the people of Michigan and our country."

"The president’s conduct violated the American people’s trust, threatens our democracy, and I will vote to hold him accountable for his actions as demanded by the U.S. Constitution," Peters' statement added.

Republicans slammed Peters' decision on Tuesday. The National Republican Senatorial Committee said Peters was joining "extreme partisans hell-bent on impeaching the President since the day he took office."

"Peters has turned his back on the will of the voters of Michigan by voting to remove the President of the United States from office," said Nathan Brand, spokesman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee. "Falling in line with his party's most radical voices, Peters put his own personal political interests ahead of the principles and priorities of those he is supposed to represent."

Trump won Michigan by 10,704 votes in 2016, his smallest margin of victory nationally.

Peters first won his seat in the Senate in 2014. In 2020, he is expected to face Republican John James in a competitive race. Peters is one of just two Democratic senators running for re-election in states Trump won in 2016.

James, a businessman from Farmington Hills, challenged Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, in 2018 and lost by 6.5 percentage points.

James has been critical of Democrats' push to impeach Trump. In a statement in December, James argued the House's impeachment vote against the president was not about the rule of law but about "revenge."

