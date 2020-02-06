U.S. Sen. Gary Peters will tout his military service and work across the aisle in his first TV ad of his 2020 campaign for re-election.

Peters' new ad will debut Saturday during the Michigan State University and the University of Michigan men's basketball game, according to his campaign.

The ad, entitled "Service," features Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, and his wife, Colleen, sitting in a kitchen talking about the first-term senator's record. It mentions Peters' service as a lieutenant commander in the Navy Reserve and legislation he worked on to help veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

"Getting results for folks here in Michigan, that’s what matters," Peters says at one point.

Colleen Peters then says, "Gary is ranked one of the most effective senators. And that’s because he’s so willing to cross party lines and make a difference."

Peters, one of two Democrats running for re-election in states that Republican President Donald Trump won in 2016, is expected to face GOP businessman John James in November.

The new campaign ad will debut days after Peters cast votes on Wednesday to convict Trump of two articles of impeachment that were approved by the Democratic-controlled U.S. House in December. The ad comes about nine months before the November election.

"We’re excited to be taking our message of Gary’s effective leadership directly to Michigan voters,” said Dan Farough, Peters' campaign manager. "Michiganders know that Gary has a record of delivering results for our veterans and middle class families by working with anyone to get the job done, and that’s why he’ll be re-elected in November.”

Republicans have criticized Peters' vote on Trump's impeachment this week, saying the senator was joining "extreme partisans hell-bent on impeaching the president since the day he took office."

"Peters has turned his back on the will of the voters of Michigan by voting to remove the President of the United States from office," said Nathan Brand, spokesman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Peters first won his seat in the Senate in 2014. His likely opponent, James, a businessman from Farmington Hills, lost to Michigan's other senator, Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, in 2018 by 6.5 percentage points.

James raised a $1 million more than Peters did over the final three months of 2019, according to new campaign finance disclosures. But Peters had a nearly $2 million advantage in money available to start the year.

