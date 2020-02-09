Joe Biden has won the endorsement of the Michigan Democratic Party Black Caucus, which joins a group of Detroit political leaders in supporting the former vice president's 2020 campaign for president.

Biden's campaign announced the endorsement on Sunday, two days before New Hampshire becomes the second state to weigh in on who should be the Democratic nominee.

"We have seen Donald Trump wreak havoc in our communities, create division and inflame hate for three years," said Keith Williams, chairman of the Michigan Democratic Party Black Caucus. "The stakes in this election could not be higher. This is not the time for experimentation. This is the time for steady leadership from the White House."

Biden finished behind former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren in Iowa's Monday caucus, according to the current results available. The campaigns of Biden and Buttigieg have clashed over Buttigieg's level of experience in recent days.

The Michigan Democratic Party Black Caucus previously endorsed California Sen. Kamala Harris in July. But Harris dropped out in December.

The caucus works to promote African Americans for political office and to promote pro-African American policies, according to the organization.

Michigan's primary takes place on March 10.

Biden and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg held the best chances among the leading Democratic presidential hopefuls of defeating President Donald Trump in Michigan, according to a Jan. 3-7 survey of 600 likely Michigan voters by the Glengariff Group and provided to The Detroit News.

Biden has previously received endorsements from Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, state Sen. Marshall Bullock, D-Detroit, state Rep. Joe Tate, D-Detroit, state Rep. Karen Whitsett, D-Detroit, and state Rep. Tenisha Yancey, D-Detroit.

Biden's campaign said in a press release the endorsement from the Michigan Democratic Party Black Caucus was "reflective of the strong support that Joe Biden has earned within the African American community and speaks to his record of delivering for working families on the kitchen table issues that have been under attack."

On Saturday, Bloomberg received the endorsement of U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Rochester Hills.

