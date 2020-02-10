Senate Republicans’ continued push to investigate Hunter Biden is “an entirely partisan smear,” a top campaign adviser to his father, Joe Biden, said Monday.

“The more Republicans come forward and say we’re going to focus on Hunter Biden,” deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said, “only underscores what a partisan attempt this is to try to derail” his father’s presidential hopes.

In this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father's, Vice President Joe Biden's, debate at Centre College in Danville, Ky. In 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden was at the forefront of American diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine's fragile democratic government as it sought to fend off Russian aggression and root out corruption. So it raised eyebrows when Biden's son Hunter was hired by a Ukrainian gas company. President Donald Trump prodded Ukraine's president to help him investigate any corruption related to Joe Biden, now one of the top Democrats seeking to defeat Trump in 2020. (Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP, File)

Bedingfield made her comments at a Bloomberg News reporter roundtable in Manchester, New Hampshire, responding to a question about a request last week from Senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson for the U.S. Secret Service to provide records of the younger Biden’s travel while his father was vice president. The Treasury Department has already complied with a request from the same senators to provide financial records about Hunter Biden and his associates, Yahoo News reported last week.

Hunter Biden served on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company that had been embroiled in controversy, while his father oversaw U.S. policy on Ukraine. Biden pushed for the firing of Ukrainian prosecutor general Viktor Shokin, who has since claimed that he was removed because he was investigating Burisma and Biden wanted to protect his son. The claim has been debunked.

President Donald Trump will “spend a tremendous amount of time” trying to smear the eventual Democratic nominee, Bedingfield said, and, in her view, Biden has been able to withstand it. “Other candidates have not really faced the full force of Trump“ and their ability to survive it remains an open question, she said.

