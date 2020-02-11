Bernie Sanders has opened a 10-point lead over Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential primary, according to a national poll released Tuesday, highlighting how the former vice president’s fourth-place showing in Iowa has reshaped the nomination fight.

Sanders now leads with 26% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters nationally, according to the Monmouth University Poll. Biden is in second place with 16%. Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren are tied with 13%, and Michael Bloomberg has 11%.

Democratic candidates Bernie Sanders, left, and Joe Biden. (Photo: AP, File, AP)

Warren Argues She’s More Pragmatic Than Sanders (10:21 a.m.)

Elizabeth Warren borrowed a line of argument from her moderate competitors to contrast herself with Bernie Sanders on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in New Hampshire, the Massachusetts Senator said she was “not going to criticize Bernie,” but went on to argue that they have different approaches, citing a recent trade deal.

“I believe we ought to try to get as much good to as many people as quickly as we can,” she said. “We voted, for example, in different ways on the trade deal. Bernie said not good enough,’ and I said, I’ll take some help and fight for better.’ And I think that’s a difference.”

Warren was referring to President Donald Trump’s rewrite of the North American Free Trade Agreement, which included new worker protections negotiated by Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Sanders opposed it, while Warren supported it.

“I’m determined to get things done,” Warren said. “I’ve already done things and seen the difference it can make.”

Weld Snags a Single Delegate in GOP Primary (9:51 a.m.)

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld greets guests at MaryAnn's Diner, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Derry, N.H. (Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP)

As primary challenges go, former Massachusetts Governor William Weld’s campaign has hardly been a threat to President Donald Trump.

But he did manage to pick up a delegate in the Iowa Republican caucuses.

According to the Iowa Republican Party, Trump won 39 out of 40 possible delegates in last week’s caucuses, while Weld picked up one.

Unlike the complicated process on the Democratic side, there is no viability threshold or second round of voting in the GOP caucuses, so Weld got the delegate by picking up the support of a few hundred caucus-goers out of the more than 30,000 who turned out.

“Trump couldn’t sweep Iowa, Weld tweeted. “I’m one of only five candidates in both parties with delegates now.”

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2020/02/11/sanders-surges-biden-drops-monmouth-poll-campaign-update/41216045/