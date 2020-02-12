Donald Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale boasted Tuesday that the president received more votes in the New Hampshire primary than Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Ronald Reagan when they ran uncontested re-election campaigns.

But there’s an important caveat to those numbers: Trump’s not entirely uncontested.

The president faces an extremely long-shot rival for the Republican nomination, former Massachusetts Governor William Weld.

The neighboring state politician received 13,105 votes in Tuesday’s primary, with 89% of precincts reporting. That’s not bad for a candidate who has spent only $1.7 million on his bid so far.

Trump was helped by energetic campaigning, including a last-minute rally in Manchester – an unusual move for an incumbent president who isn’t facing a serious challenge in a primary. But that higher turnout also included a substantial number of Republicans who backed a long-shot against him.

Nevada Union Warns About Sanders’s Plans (7:56 a.m.)

An influential Nevada union is raising concerns about Bernie Sanders’s plans for Medicare for All.

In a flier first obtained by the Nevada Independent, the Culinary Union notes that the Vermont senator would “End Culinary Healthcare,” its prized union-negotiated health insurance.

The union, which represents 60,000 hotel and casino workers in Nevada, is an organizing powerhouse that has long played a big role in turning out Democratic votes.

In an appearance on CNN Wednesday morning, second-place finisher Pete Buttigieg pointed to the Culinary Union’s concerns as a question he would raise in Nevada.

Like a number of labor groups this year, the Culinary Union has not yet decided if it will make an endorsement in the presidential primary ahead of the Feb. 22 Nevada caucuses.

In 2008, it endorsed Barack Obama, but in 2016 it stayed on the sidelines of the 2016 fight between Sanders and Hillary Clinton.

Blankfein Says Russia Would Root for Sanders (7:06 a.m.)

In this Sept. 24, 2014, file photo Lloyd Blankfein, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs, speaks in a panel discussion at the Clinton Global Initiative in New York. (Photo: Mark Lennihan, AP, File)

Wall Street has been surprisingly laid back about Bernie Sanders’ rise in the Democratic presidential primary, but that may be about to change.

Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. CEO Lloyd Blankfein, for one, spoke up after the Vermont senator’s first-place finish in New Hampshire to argue that he would “ruin our economy.”

“If Dems go on to nominate Sanders, the Russians will have to reconsider who to work for to best screw up the US,” he tweeted. “Sanders is just as polarizing as Trump AND he’ll ruin our economy and doesn’t care about our military. If I’m Russian, I go with Sanders this time around.”

A registered Democrat, Blankfein last tweeted three months ago to criticize Elizabeth Warren for vilifying Wall Street, raising eyebrows when he said that “tribalism is just in her DNA.”

Although Wall Streeters had been fairly vocal about Warren’s surge last fall, the market has been calm as Sanders has taken the lead, because investors either don’t think the self-defined democratic socialist can win or doubt he can implement his most far-reaching proposals due to congressional skepticism.

