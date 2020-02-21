Democrat Nick Colvin this past week ended his bid for U.S. Rep. Justin Amash's seat in Congress, citing money woes.

That leaves immigration attorney Hillary Scholten of Grand Rapids as the likely favorite to win the Democratic nomination in a district that Democrats are targeting this fall.

Democrat Nick Colvin has suspended his campaign for the U.S. House in Michigan's 3rd District. (Photo: Steve Gadomski)

Colvin said Tuesday on Twitter he was suspending his campaign "effective immediately," lamenting the "unfortunate significance our system continues to place on money."

"Personal and political wealth is still too often a prerequisite for participation. You have to be able to raise it and sustain it," he wrote.

"Moreover, given the enormous personal wealth of billionaires on the other side of this race, the attention of the White House and national parties, every dollar we raise and spend is absolutely critical."

The seat in Michigan's 3rd District is held by Trump critic Amash, who left the GOP last summer and supported the president's impeachment in December.

The last eight months have truly been an honor. Thank you for your support for my campaign for Michigan's 3rd Congressional District, and let's keep up the good fight. pic.twitter.com/0GwEMz1qnd — Nick Colvin (@ColvinForMI) February 18, 2020

Amash is running for reelection as an independent, though Republicans are expected to spend big to keep the seat in GOP hands.

The race has already seen big money — over $3 million — including Amash raising over $1 million.

Republican Peter Meijer, a military veteran and grandson of retailer Fred Meijer, has led GOP primary candidates in fundraising with nearly $723,500 last year.

Republican candidate Joel Langlois, a Grand Rapids area businessman who owns the Deltaplex, raised about $459,000 in 2019. But he suspended his campaign this month.

"After many days of thoughtful consideration, prayer, and discussion with my family, I am announcing that I am suspending my campaign for Congress," Langlois wrote on his Facebook page.

State Rep. Lynn Afendoulis of Grand Rapids, former Sand Lake Village President Tom Norton and attorney Emily Rafi are also running for the Republican nomination.

Scholten brought in $361,000 and reported $207,000 on hand as of Dec. 31. Colvin had raised $347,000 and ended the year with just $60,250 in the bank.

Colvin of Saranac had worked for former President Barack Obama as a personal aide in his Senate office before Obama launched his presidential campaign. Colvin also served in the White House Counsel’s Office under Obama.

More recently, Colvin was an attorney at the law firm Miller Canfield, where he worked on economic development projects.

Michigan's 3rd District includes most of Grand Rapids and other parts of Kent County, Ionia, Barry and Calhoun counties and a portion of Montcalm County.

