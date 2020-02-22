Two Michigan campaign offices for Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg have been tagged with graffiti this month, joining other Bloomberg offices throughout the country that have been vandalized, according to the campaign.

A sign saying “Eat the rich” was attached to Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg’s Flint office on Feb. 16, according to his campaign. (Photo: Mike Bloomberg campaign)

“Corporate pig” was painted on the billionaire's Ann Arbor office on Feb. 13 and a sign saying “Eat the rich” was attached to Bloomberg’s Flint office on Feb. 16.

The former New York City mayor has spent a record $464 million and growing on his presidential campaign. Bloomberg is ranked as the eighth wealthiest individual in the world, according to Forbes, at an estimated net worth of $64 billion.

The vandalism culminated with graffiti at Bloomberg’s Knoxville, Tennessee office, where someone appeared to have spray painted “oligarch” and an expletive across the doorway.

"Over the past week, we've seen similar attacks against Mike Bloomberg 2020 offices in multiple states,” said Campaign Manager Kevin Sheekey. “Fortunately, no one has been injured. But this needs to end before someone gets hurt.”

Sheekey blamed the vandalism on U.S. Bernie Sanders’ campaign staffers — who have referred to Bloomberg as an “oligarch” — and called on Sanders to stop his “Trump-like rhetoric.”

Calls to the Ann Arbor and Flint police departments were not immediately returned.

Vandalism has been targeted at other political party officials in recent years.

In 2019, the Michigan Republican Party headquarters was tagged a second time in less than a week with graffiti opposed to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

The first time the messages spray-painted at the Seymour Avenue facility included what appeared to be an anarchy symbol and expletives directed toward ICE and party Chairwoman Laura Cox, a former ICE agent. The second time the building was tagged with an expletive about ICE.

“Like children who don’t get their way, these criminals seek to bully those they disagree with, rather than engage in a civil discussion,” Cox said in a statement at the time.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2020/02/22/michael-bloomberg-offices-ann-arbor-flint-tagged-graffiti/4833121002/