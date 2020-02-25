Lansing — Vice President Mike Pence landed in Michigan shortly before noon Wednesday and is set to address crowds in Lansing and Troy.

Pence departed Air Force 2 at the Capitol Region International Airport and made his way to the Lansing Center, where he is expected to address the Michigan Farm Bureau, a traditional Republican ally.

Ahead of the speech, the motorcade passed Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish School in South Lansing, where students were outside for recess. Several waved from behind the fence.

The vice president then stopped at Fleetwood Diner in Lansing, where he talked with customers such as 89-year-old Beatrice Skory of Lansing. He said he ordered blueberry pancakes for National Pancake Day.

Pence spent about 20 minutes shaking hands with individual diners, introducing himself and posing for photos. The crowd seemed mostly receptive to his visit in a city dominated by Democrats. A few diners broke into a “Four More Years” chant.

The bus tour is Pence's third in Michigan since early December.

Pence was met at the Lansing airport by a contingent of Republicans including former Attorney General Bill Schuette, U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar of Midland, state Rep. Triston Cole of Mancelona and state Rep. Joe Bellino of Monroe.

He will speak this evening at a Keep America Great rally Detroit Marriott in Troy.

Troy has been a GOP area, but narrowly favored Democrat Hillary Clinton over Trump by 311 votes or seven-tenths of a percentage point in 2016. Democrats were elected for the state House and state Senate seats representing the city in 2018.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is expected to attend the address given during the bureau's Lansing Legislative Seminar.

The implications of a new Clean Water Act rule and the implementation of the new U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement will give special meaning to Pence's address, said Michigan Farm Bureau President Carl Bednarski.

"Traditionally, this event has always had a state-level focus," Bednarski said. "But when we came upon the rare opportunity to have Vice President Pence join us, we weren’t going to pass it up.

“Most issues facing agriculture transcend state and federal boundaries in some way, shape or form," he said.

In January, Trump's Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers clarified a murky prior regulation that it said protected the nation’s navigable waters from pollution and would aid economic growth. The changes had been sought by industry, developers and farmers, but opposed by environmental advocates and public health officials.

Ahead of the visit, Michigan Democrats criticized "Trump's broken health care promises" and planned to hold a press conference in Troy prior to Air Force 2's landing in Lansing.

Oakland County Democratic Party Chairman Vaughn Derderian and Pontiac Mayor Deirdre Waterman were expected to be in attendance at the Troy press conference.

