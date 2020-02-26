Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is joining three other Democratic presidential hopefuls in calling for the shutdown of Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac.

In a Wednesday Twitter post, Warren said a Green New Deal would help to meet the needs of clean water advocates and union workers when it comes to the Straits.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is applauded as she speaks during a town hall meeting Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Davenport, Iowa (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP)

Line 5 has been a flash point of concern among environmental advocates who fear the impact of an oil spill into the Great Lakes. But some Michigan union workers are in favor of keeping the line in the water during construction of a tunnel to house the 66-year-old dual lines carrying crude oil and natural gas liquids between the Upper and Lower peninsulas.

“Michigan's Line 5 pipeline is a threat to millions who rely on the Great Lakes for clean water and a healthy economy,” Warren wrote Wednesday. “My plans for a #GreenNewDeal will rebuild our infrastructure and create over 10 million union jobs. Let's #ShutDownLine5 and build a 100% clean energy future.”

Her statement comes two days after former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg expressed similar sentiments, and seven months after Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee denounced the pipeline. Inslee has since withdrawn from the race.

The pipeline is embroiled in legal action with the state over its continued operation and plans to build a new tunnel to house the Straits segment.

In a response to Buttigieg's statement Monday, Enbridge said it remained committed to building a tunnel because it is the "best long-term opportunity to secure the energy needs of the state."

