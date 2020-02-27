Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg will visit Macomb County on Tuesday, one week before Michigan's March 10 presidential primary election.

Buttigieg will attend a "Rally with Pete" in Warren, according to a notice from his campaign. Doors will open at 8:30 p.m. But other details are still to be determined, according to a campaign website.

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during the McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP)

The event will occur as results roll in on the biggest day of the Democratic nominating contest so far, which is known as Super Tuesday, when 14 states hold their primary elections.

"It’s going to be one of our most exciting and important events yet — we don’t want you to miss it," an email from the Buttigieg campaign said.

It is the first time the 38-year-old presidential hopeful has held a campaign rally in Michigan. He has visited the state before for fundraising events as well as a NAACP presidential forum and the late July debates in Detroit.

Buttigieg, who served eight years as South Bend's mayor, came in first place in the Iowa caucuses and second place in the New Hampshire primary, behind Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. In the Nevada race on Saturday, Buttigieg finished third behind Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Buttigieg's husband, Chasten, is a Michigan native.

The former mayor's visit to Macomb County could be one of many by Democratic presidential candidates in the days before the state's March 10 primary. Among the states that vote on March 10, Michigan holds the most Democratic delegates.

Buttigieg's rally will take place in a county that was crucial to President Donald Trump's victory in Michigan in 2016. Trump won the county by 12 percentage points in 2016. Democrat Barack Obama won Macomb County by 4 percentage points in 2012 and 9 percentage points in 2008.

