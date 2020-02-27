Washington — Michigan state Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo hopes to hand deliver a letter to President Donald Trump on Thursday from Detroit leaders seeking clemency for former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.

Gay-Dagnogo, a Detroit Democrat, said her letter regarding Kilpatrick is signed by several Detroit caucus members, elected officials and ecumenical leaders.

Kilpatrick is serving a 28-year prison sentence after a conviction on public corruption charges.

"No one is arguing the former mayor's guilt or innocence," Gay-Dagnogo said in an email to supporters.

Buy Photo State Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

"What we're seeking to have is a conversation about is the disproportionate sentencing that men of color experience at every level of the system, and I am appreciative of the invitation and looking forward to having an opportunity with the president or members of his administration to discuss favorably reviewing the former mayor's existing petition already before the president."

The request comes after Trump granted clemency this month to several white-collar convicts, including the former Illinois governor accused of attempting to sell Barack Obama's Senate seat after he was elected president.

Kilpatrick, now 49, was convicted in 2013 on 24 counts of using his positions as mayor and state representative to carry out a decade-long criminal racket involving extortion, bribery, conspiracy and fraud.

The case was prosecuted by the office of Detroit U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade, an appointee of Obama.

The Rev. W.J. Rideout III, pastor of All God’s People Church in Detroit, said he signed the letter to Trump, hoping the president will grant Kilpatrick an early release.

The matter is one of racial justice and equality, and that such a move by Trump would "absolutely" result in more votes in the black community for the president's reelection this fall, Rideout said.

"It can’t just be crucify the black man. It has to be some sort of mercy or grace given. It’s kind of like they were using him as the poster guy to nail to the cross, and I think that’s unfair and overkill to give him 28 years for $500 or stuff that hasn’t been proven," he said.

"There should be some kind of leniency here. I’m not advocating crime, but some kind of workable chance to give him an opportunity. Give him a chance to prove himself. And I think he’s been locked up long enough for the crimes he’s been charged with."

During a five-month trial, prosecutors said Kilpatrick headed a criminal enterprise out of the Detroit mayoral office and steered $84 million in city contracts to friend Bobby Ferguson, who shared the proceeds with Kilpatrick.

Kilpatrick, who resigned in 2008, has filed a petition for commutation — a reduction of his sentence — but doesn't appear to meet the U.S. Justice Department's standards for considering clemency.

But Trump, as president, isn't bound by the Justice Department guidelinesunder the U.S. Constitution.

"As a human rights and civil rights leader, I’m asking this sitting president to reach down deep in his heart and please allow Kwame Kilpatrick to please come home," said Rideout, who added he has met and prayed with Kilpatrick's family.

"I believe he will do the right thing."

Gay-Dagnogo said she was invited to the White House for an African American History Month celebration, which Trump and the first lady are expected to attend Thursday evening.

Buy Photo Kwame Kilpatrick (Photo: The Detroit News)

Gay-Dagnogo said in her email message that, "those who issued Mr. Kilpatrick's sentence sought to make an example out of a powerful but flawed black man."

"This discussion is about changing that example to one of second chances and rehabilitation — the same opportunities he has given to a number of other recently incarcerated individuals."

Compuware co-founder Pete Karmanos, a Republican donor, has also said he is lobbying the Trump administration to pardon Kilpatrick.

For six years, Kilpatrick, a Democrat, has sought unsuccessfully to overturn the conviction that is scheduled to keep him behind bars until August 2037.

mburke@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2020/02/27/state-rep-letter-trump-seeking-pardon-kilpatrick/4890619002/