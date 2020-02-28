U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren will vote in her home state of Massachusetts on Tuesday and then travel to Michigan for a Democratic presidential rally in Detroit that evening, her campaign said Friday.

Warren will be one of at least three candidates holding events in Michigan on the day known as Super Tuesday, when 14 other states hold their presidential primary elections. Michigan's primary will take place a week later on March 10.

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a campaign event Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Seattle. (Photo: Elaine Thompson, AP)

Other Democratic candidates for president visiting the state on Tuesday are Hawaii U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who will also be in Detroit, and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who will be in Warren, according to announcements available as of Friday evening.

Warren's event will take place at Eastern Market in Detroit. Doors to the event will open at 5:15 p.m. with the program starting at 7:15 p.m., according to the Warren campaign.

Warren was a law professor for more than 30 years. She was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2012, launching her campaign for president in February 2019.

She hasn't cracked the top two spots in any of the states that have voted so far, coming in third place in the Iowa caucus and fourth place in New Hampshire's primary and Nevada's caucus.

But Warren's campaign invested early in Michigan. She was the first Democratic presidential candidate to have paid staff here, and she's been endorsed by dozens of officeholders and political activists in the state. Among them are U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township, and former U.S. Rep. Sander Levin, D-Royal Oak.

Democratic candidates, like Warren, are expected to make multiple stops in Michigan ahead of the March 10 primary. Among the states that vote on that day, Michigan holds the most Democratic delegates, 125 of which will be allocated based on primary election results.

