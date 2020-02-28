Detroit — Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard plans to make a campaign stop in Detroit on Super Tuesday, her campaign said Friday.

Gabbard is expected to "share her vision for ending our engagement in costly regime change wars, the new Cold War and arms race, and investing U.S. resources in serving the needs of the American people," a campaign announcement notes.

The Detroit appearance will take place from 7-9 p.m. at The Eastern on Russell Street.

The representative from Hawaii is scheduled to hold a town hall in Detroit at an Eastern Market venue after holding a similar forum Monday in Austin, Texas, ahead of the March 10 primary election.

The appearance in the battleground state is her first here since a presidential debate in Detroit in late July. Gabbard is one of eight active Democratic candidates, but Michigan voters still get to select from among 14 current and former hopefuls who are on the state's March 10 primary ballot.

The last time she qualified for a debate was the Nov. 20 forum in Atlanta that featured 10 candidates on stage. Despite the lack of television exposure, Gabbard reportedly raised $1.1 million in January.

Former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg is also scheduled to campaign in Michigan on Super Tuesday, but his appearance will be in Warren.

Gabbard has represented Hawaii since 2012, when she became the first Samoan American and first Hindu elected to Congress.

