The Trump administration lost its appeal of a court order that barred it from automatically denying the asylum applications of immigrants who crossed the border outside official ports of entry.

The U.S. Court of Appeals in San Francisco on Friday upheld the 2018 decision by a judge who ruled that the policy wasn’t consistent with immigration law.

People who traveled from Central America rest to wait for access to request asylum in the US, outside the El Chaparral port of entry building at the US-Mexico border in Tijuana, Mexico, in this April 30, 2018, file photo. (Photo: Hans-Maximo Musielik, AP, File)

