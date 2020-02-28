US can’t automatically deny asylum for illegal border crossing
The Trump administration lost its appeal of a court order that barred it from automatically denying the asylum applications of immigrants who crossed the border outside official ports of entry.
The U.S. Court of Appeals in San Francisco on Friday upheld the 2018 decision by a judge who ruled that the policy wasn’t consistent with immigration law.
