Dimondale — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday activated the State Emergency Operations Center in reaction to the worldwide spread of the coronavirus.

The governor announced the move at a press conference at the state Emergency Operations Center in Dimondale.

"Right now, we're harnessing all of the resources of state government to help people prepare and keep themselves and their families safe," Whitmer said in a press release.

No coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the state. Five suspected individuals were tested and the results were negative, according to state health officials.

But 357 individuals have been in self-isolation since Jan. 31 after they were asked to quarantine themselves following recent travel to China that may have exposed them to coronavirus, said Lynn Sutfin, spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

All of the people were travelers who showed no signs of infection when entering the United States, according to the state health department.

State health officials said Thursday that Michigan now can test for COVID-19 at the state laboratory in Lansing with a turnaround time of four hours per test. All coronavirus testing was previously handled by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, after testing kits sent to all state health departments in February were deemed defective by the CDC.

Federal health officials said they fixed the problem with the kits by revising the protocols for how they're used. Michigan now has the ability to test up to 150 people using kits the state received from the CDC on Feb. 8.

The CDC said it also loosened the protocols for who can be tested for coronavirus. Until now, only travelers to the epicenter of the epidemic in China, and those known to have been exposed to someone confirmed to be infected, were being tested.

The expanded testing protocol followed news from California late Wednesday of the first case of coronavirus acquired through "community spread" — an expected but alarming new phase in the worldwide epidemic. The patient had not traveled to China or been exposed to a confirmed case of the disease.

Michigan has no current plans to send testing kits to hospitals, Sutfin said.

"The CDC is sending out more kits, and we will be able to get additional. I am not aware of a shortage," she added.

